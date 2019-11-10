Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi has reportedly already opened talks with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique about replacing the struggling Unai Emery.

The Gunners lost 2-0 away to Leicester City on Saturday to pile the pressure onto their manager, and it looks increasingly like a change will have to be made sooner rather than later.

Emery has never really got this Arsenal side playing convincingly at all, with results and playing style sure to be a big concern for club bosses.

It seems the wheels may already be in motion over appointing a successor, with well-connected journalist Kike Marin claiming in the tweet below that talks with Enrique are already underway…

? Emery toca fondo en el banquillo del @Arsenal La afición del @LCFC le ha cantado el “you are getting sacked in the morning” en la derrota de los gunners (2-0) en el King Power Stadium. CONFIRMADO: Raül Sanllehí le busca sustituto y ha vuelto a tocar a Luis Enrique. Veremos… pic.twitter.com/VUxYSi7lTy — Kike Marin** (@Kike_Marin_) November 9, 2019

Enrique won the Champions League and other major honours during his time with Barcelona, all whilst playing an exciting brand of attacking football.

Of course, that’s far easier to do with a club of Barca’s resources, but he’d also previously impressed with Roma and Celta Vigo.

The Spanish tactician seems a strong candidate to replace Emery and, crucially, is one of the few big names actually available at the moment.