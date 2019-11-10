Menu

Video: Pep Guardiola refuses to answer questions about controversial Liverpool goal

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn into discussing the controversial goal scored by Liverpool star Fabinho in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Brazilian midfielder opened the scoring for the Reds, but it looked as though City should have had a penalty moments before as Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to handle the ball in his penalty area.

It wasn’t given, and Liverpool ended up taking the lead, with City never able to recover from that early setback at Anfield.

Guardiola, however, was in no mood to discuss it as he says in the Sky Sports clip above that it’s a matter for the referees to explain.

More Stories Fabinho Pep Guardiola Trent Alexander-Arnold