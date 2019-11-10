Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken ahead of today’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Spanish tactician does not have the best away record against the Reds, and his side don’t necessarily look the favourites to get anything this afternoon either.

Liverpool are in superb form this season and can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table today with a win and really cement their status as title favourites if they get all three points.

Still, Guardiola speaks in the video above about how City can work hard -particularly when they don’t have the ball – against LFC to get a much-wanted result at Anfield.