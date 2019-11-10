Menu

These Manchester United fans tip youngster to block duo from getting back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have had a strong first half against Brighton and one player is catching the eye in particular.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for young left-back Brandon Williams to come in from the start this afternoon, and he’s clearly made a real impression on a number of Man Utd fans on Twitter.

The 19-year-old has previously had some playing time in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League this season, but today is his first Premier League start.

Still, Williams looks unfazed by the occasion and is looking more than capable of being a regular in the United side for years to come.

The Red Devils have had to rely on the likes of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young in that position for some time, with neither really doing enough to impress on a regular basis.

Williams could then be the ideal solution for the club if he can become the latest academy product to make the step up for the first-team.

Here’s some of the praise doing the rounds for the young defender as he puts Shaw and Young’s Old Trafford careers in doubt…

