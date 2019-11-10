Manchester United have had a strong first half against Brighton and one player is catching the eye in particular.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for young left-back Brandon Williams to come in from the start this afternoon, and he’s clearly made a real impression on a number of Man Utd fans on Twitter.

The 19-year-old has previously had some playing time in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League this season, but today is his first Premier League start.

Still, Williams looks unfazed by the occasion and is looking more than capable of being a regular in the United side for years to come.

The Red Devils have had to rely on the likes of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young in that position for some time, with neither really doing enough to impress on a regular basis.

Williams could then be the ideal solution for the club if he can become the latest academy product to make the step up for the first-team.

Here’s some of the praise doing the rounds for the young defender as he puts Shaw and Young’s Old Trafford careers in doubt…

Brandon Williams should remain our left back please.

I don’t want to have a defender in my team that is Young and doesn’t Luke Shaw #MUNBHA — BadMan Cyph (@SteveCypha) November 10, 2019

Brandon Williams starts at LB for the foreseeable future. Shaw and Young are OVER! #MUFC — W. H-F ? (@IAMWESLEYY) November 10, 2019

Brandon Williams should be our LB for the next five years he’s a baller — talhahraja_ (@talhahr14) November 10, 2019

Absolutely love Brandon Williams…should be starting ahead of Shaw, Rojo and Young (In that order) — CT (@Chris_P55) November 10, 2019

Ashely young should never play as long as Brando Williams is for. The kid is exciting — Kay (@dreezla) November 10, 2019

Shaw should be very worried cos Brandon Williams is very good — Harry Linacre (@knowyourharry) November 10, 2019