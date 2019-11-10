Menu

“Best game in a United shirt” – Man Utd star praised by these fans for improved performance vs Brighton

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans were delighted with Fred’s performance in midfield today as he helped the Red Devils to a 3-1 win over Brighton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s form has improved a little bit in recent games, and there’s no doubt the Norwegian tactician really needed someone like Fred to step up and help the team recover from their poor start to the campaign.

Fred has not always been a convincing performer for United since his big move to the club last summer, and that’s left the team in general short of quality in the middle of the park.

Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira have also not been good enough for the most part, while the summer exit of Ander Herrera also hurt the team.

Fred looked a lot better today, however, and fans have decided to give credit where credit’s due.

The Brazil international will no doubt have bigger tests ahead of him, but there was plenty to be encouraged about from the way he ran the show against Brighton.

These fans were clearly impressed as many felt it was his best performance since joining the club…

