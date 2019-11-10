Loads of Manchester United fans were delighted with Fred’s performance in midfield today as he helped the Red Devils to a 3-1 win over Brighton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s form has improved a little bit in recent games, and there’s no doubt the Norwegian tactician really needed someone like Fred to step up and help the team recover from their poor start to the campaign.

Fred has not always been a convincing performer for United since his big move to the club last summer, and that’s left the team in general short of quality in the middle of the park.

Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira have also not been good enough for the most part, while the summer exit of Ander Herrera also hurt the team.

Fred looked a lot better today, however, and fans have decided to give credit where credit’s due.

The Brazil international will no doubt have bigger tests ahead of him, but there was plenty to be encouraged about from the way he ran the show against Brighton.

These fans were clearly impressed as many felt it was his best performance since joining the club…

Big up Fred Rodriguez!!! Probably his best game in a #Mufc shirt. Masterclass from him today!! His winning fans over now i think https://t.co/cvkfjgxXLE — United Daily (@UnitedDaily9) November 10, 2019

Credit to Fred. His best performance in a United shirt. — Jayesh Padlekar (@JayPaddy29) November 10, 2019

Today was Fred’s best game in a United shirt? — UnitedZone (@UnitedZone24) November 10, 2019

Actually delighted for Fred who has had a really hard time since joining United. A good run of games and the reasoning behind bringing him to the club is clearly visible. Had his best game in a United shirt today and has impressed in previous games too. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) November 10, 2019

Fred’s best game in a United shirt — Faisal Mogaji (@FredrickOliseh) November 10, 2019

Fred's best performance in a Utd shirt ??? — Farith Bakri (@payeqpuyeq) November 10, 2019

This might just be Fred's best game in a united shirt — Manlike_Ac3????? (@fairlyodd_tweet) November 10, 2019