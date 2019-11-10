Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a major injury concern at the end of today’s 3-1 win over Brighton.

The Red Devils can be pleased with their performance and improved efficiency up front this afternoon, but it’s certainly not all good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, United midfielder Scott McTominay had to be carried off by the club doctor and physio at the end of the game.

McTominay carried off in added time by #mufc doctor and physio. Looks in pain and getting treatment down below us. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 10, 2019

He adds that the Scotland international was given treatment for his knock, but not much more is known about the player’s situation at the moment.

Still, with McTominay in such fine form for MUFC this season and showing improvement all the time, this could be very worrying news for the club.

Solskjaer isn’t exactly blessed with depth in the middle of the park, with Ander Herrera’s summer exit still being felt at Old Trafford, while Nemanja Matic and Fred have rarely really performed at the level expected of them.