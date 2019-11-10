Video: Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay score quick-fire double to put Manchester United in control against Brighton

Manchester United have raced into an early 2-0 lead over Brighton thanks to goals from Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils have not had the best start to the season so could do with a bit more luck on their side, and they got it here with two scrappy efforts.

First, Pereira broke forward and found the back of the net via a huge deflection off his left-footed shot…

Click here to watch the Pereira goal against Brighton.

Next, McTominay bundled home from close range to make it 2-0 just two minutes later, with Brighton defending a United set piece very poorly.

This also had to be checked by VAR before it was given, so Man Utd can feel a little fortunate to already be in such a commanding position…

Click here to watch McTominay make it 2-0 to MUFC vs Brighton.