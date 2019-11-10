Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the huge blow that midfielder Scott McTominay could be out injured for as long as eight weeks.

The Scotland international went off at the end of the Brighton game on a stretcher, and it looks like it could be bad news for the in-form star.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by the Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, Solskjaer admitted he’s had a similar injury before.

The Norwegian tactician said McTominay would need a scan on his ankle and that it could be anywhere from two weeks out to a worst-case scenario eight weeks.

McTominay – ‘ankle, in for a scan – I’ve had one can be 8 weeks or then again be 2’, says OGS… — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) November 10, 2019

This is not the news Man Utd fans will want to hear after the youngster’s massively improved performances this season.

McTominay has become a hugely important part of this MUFC side and would be a big loss if he had to sit out that much of the campaign.

Fred also looked a lot better for United today, but in general the likes of Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira don’t look enough of a backup for someone of McTominay’s importance.