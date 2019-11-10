Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay £70 million to bring Wilfried Zaha back to Old Trafford next summer.

The Ivorian forward has been an integral player for Crystal Palace since rejoining them from the Red Devils. All in all, he has scored 53 goals while providing 67 assists in 336 appearances for the Eagles.

Manchester United need some reinforcements in attack and according to the Sun, they are interested in signing Zaha in the summer and are lining up a £70 million move for him.

The 27-year-old has provided two assists this season so far in 13 appearances across all competitions. A player like Zaha could be useful to Manchester United’s attack but £70 million seems a little excessive for him given his current form. Besides, he wouldn’t be much of a regular as the likes of Rashford, Martial and James have been better than him as of now.

Zaha will now join the Ivory Coast national team for their AFCON qualifiers against Niger and Ethiopia.