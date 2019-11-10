Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The 23-year-old has been an integral player for the Eredivisie champions, making 160 appearances for the club across all competitions with 69 clean sheets to his name. This season, the Cameroonian international has kept ten clean sheets in 21 appearances across all competitions.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing Onana who is currently rated at £50 million by Ajax. The Red Devils already have David de Gea and Sergio Romero as suitable options in goal. With the former signing a new contract a couple of months back, it seems unlikely that he’ll leave anytime soon. Hence, Onana may have to be on the bench if he moves to Old Trafford. So right now, it will be best for the Cameroonian to stay at Ajax.

Manchester United aren’t the only club who are interested in signing the 23-year-old as the Sun linked him with Tottenham Hotspur.