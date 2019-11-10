Manchester United look set to miss out on the signing of Napoli and Belgium forward Dries Mertens after the player reportedly agreed to join Inter Milan earlier this week.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, via the Daily Mail, Mertens has agreed to join Antonio Conte at the San Siro once his contract with Napoli runs out in the summer.

Man United have been linked with an interest in the Belgium international in the past as per the Express, therefore this more recent news will certainly come as a blow to the Red Devils.

Mertens has been one of the best forwards in Italy over the past couple years, bagging 116 goals in 297 games for Napoli in all competitions since completing his move to the club from PSV in the summer of 2013.

The 32-year-old is a clinical finisher who’s able to play in a variety of positions, something that would’ve come in handy for United should they have been able to get their hands on him.

United only really have Martial, Rashford and Greenwood to choose from in attack, thus if they’re going to secure a top four finish this term, they’re going to have to add to their options up front.

Adding Mertens to their squad would’ve seen United go a long way to doing this, however given this news, it seems like the Red Devils are going to have to turn their attentions elsewhere.