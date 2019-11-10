Marcus Rashford has scored to make it Manchester United 3-1 Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon.

Watch the goal video below as the England international powers home from close range after fine work by Anthony Martial.

Look at the turn Martial takes before Rashford puts it at the top of the goal man?? pic.twitter.com/xhkJPGcDtC — Mohamad??? (@UtdMohamad) November 10, 2019

Man Utd have not always looked this convincing up front this season, but there have been signs in recent games that Rashford in particular is getting back to his best.

The 22-year-old showed great composure and technique here to settle the nerves and restore the team’s two-goal lead over Brighton.