Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan has shown he only scores great goals with another stunner in today’s game against Fiorentina.

Watch the Belgium international’s latest long-range beauty below as he rifles one in against La Viola, following up his recent similar strike against SPAL.

Radja Nainggolan only scores belters ?pic.twitter.com/SPr8XvcO4g — Jack J Collins (@jackjcollins) November 10, 2019

Nainggolan is a top talent on his day and it’s goals like this that make us wonder how he’s not still at a bigger club after previously shining at Roma and Inter Milan.

If he carries on like this – who knows – maybe a late-career big transfer could still be on for him?