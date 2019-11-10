Menu

Video: Radja Nainggolan shows he only scores bangers with another STUNNING long-range effort

Cagliari
Posted by

Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan has shown he only scores great goals with another stunner in today’s game against Fiorentina.

Watch the Belgium international’s latest long-range beauty below as he rifles one in against La Viola, following up his recent similar strike against SPAL.

Nainggolan is a top talent on his day and it’s goals like this that make us wonder how he’s not still at a bigger club after previously shining at Roma and Inter Milan.

If he carries on like this – who knows – maybe a late-career big transfer could still be on for him?

