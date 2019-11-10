Barcelona fans are convinced Senegalese international Moussa Wague will start in the club’s next La Liga match against Leganes following their match against Celta Vigo this weekend.

Barca returned to the top of the league following their 4-1 win over Celta at the Nou Camp, a match in which captain Lionel Messi bagged a hat-trick entirely from set-pieces.

Despite the result, things didn’t go entirely to plan for the Blaugrana, as Portuguese international Nelson Semedo was forced off in the first half through injury, being replaced by Sergio Busquets in the process.

As per Samuel Marsden, Semedo will now be out for around five weeks following this, and with Roberto picking up a booking during the match, it seems like the Spanish giants are going to be without too many options to choose from at right-back against Leganes.

Semedo out for five weeks (and Sergi Roberto banned for next game at Leganés) — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) November 9, 2019

However, Barca fans seem to have found a solution, as they’ve flocked to Twitter to call for Valverde to start Moussa Wague against Leganes in two weeks time.

The Senegalese defender has found first team minutes hard to come by since his move to the Nou Camp, however now, it seems like he might be given a chance to shine in a fortnight’s time against minnows Leganes, a sight these fans definitely want to see by the looks of things…

semedo injured ?? Please wague needs to start next week — Vasillisa? (@ahnnyjekyll) November 9, 2019

Wague in next match pls — Cameron #ValverdeOut (@fcbcam_) November 9, 2019

Roberto suspended for the next match? IT'S WAGUE SZNNNN — PoIIux (@StegenTempo) November 9, 2019

WAGUÉ STARTING NEXT GAME VAMOOOOOOS — Jad (@BFJad) November 9, 2019

Semedo out injured, Sergi Suspended for the next match. Guess wague will finally get his game to play — Anthony? (@SergiRobertoooo) November 9, 2019

Roberto accumulated his 5th yellow, will be suspended for the next game. It's really #Wague time — Aayan Khan (@Aayan107) November 9, 2019

Sergi roberto is suspended for the next game. So now it's time for ma man moussa wague to shine — Zamran (@dumpukh) November 10, 2019