Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez clashed on the field towards the end of Sunday’s big game between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Reds won 3-1 at Anfield to go nine points ahead of City, who now face a mountain to climb to come back and win the Premier League title for a third season in a row.

Gomez and Sterling making the upcoming international duty really awkward. Hahaha pic.twitter.com/hH4RQGkZjR — Jordan A Chamberlain (@Jordan_AC90) November 10, 2019

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

No wonder Sterling seemed a bit wound up as he and Liverpool defender Gomez got into a bit of a tussle in the video clip above.

The home crowd will certainly have loved seeing Gomez square up to Sterling after the nature of his move from LFC to City back in 2015.