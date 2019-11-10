Video: Marcus Rashford misses open goal for Manchester United vs Brighton

Marcus Rashford will not want to watch this shocking close-range miss back again any time soon.

Watch below as the Manchester United striker somehow steers wide after being played in for what really should be a routine finish to put the game firmly beyond Brighton.

Martial's holdup play is incredible. Everything good that's happened this half he's been involved. pic.twitter.com/xvBnmgxNpO — Ali. (@UtdAlii) November 10, 2019

United still have a 3-1 lead at the time of writing, but did concede a sloppy headed goal to Lewis Dunk to show they could be vulnerable between now and the end of the game.

Rashford simply has to do better in situations like this if he is to become the elite centre-forward many have long thought he could become.