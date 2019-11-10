Marcus Rashford is having one of those games.

One minute, he’s scoring a superb goal to make it 3-1.

Next, he’s missing an absolute sitter from point-blank range and making everyone tear their hair out.

Then next, he’s looking like prime Ronaldinho with this brutal murder of a Brighton defender…

It’s still hard to know just how good the 22-year-old is, when even he can’t seem to make his mind up.

Still, United fans will be pleased with this improvement after a recent goal drought.