Sadio Mane has scored a superb third goal for Liverpool against Manchester City as they take control of today’s game and the Premier League title race as a whole.

The Senegal international headed home after brilliant play from Jordan Henderson down the Reds’ right-hand side as they threaten to run away with this match.

Mane has continued to shine for Liverpool this season and this goal could be huge in terms of its implications for how the rest of the season will play out.

If LFC win this, they’ll be nine points ahead of City and it’s hard to imagine they will let such a commanding lead slip given how they’ve performed over the last 18 months.