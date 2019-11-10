Menu

(Photo) Sadio Mane gives cheeky smile to Pep Guardiola as Liverpool beat Man City following ‘diver’ accusations

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Liverpool star Sadio Mane enjoyed that win over Manchester City today – as you’ll see from the picture below.

This image really is worth a thousand words as Mane gives City manager Pep Guardiola a very satisfied smile after the result, which followed a recent media row between the pair.

Guardiola recently singled out Mane as a diver in a post-match interview, but today he had to deal with the Senegal international scoring Liverpool’s decisive third goal to settle the contest at Anfield.

The former Southampton man must have been absolutely loving it, and LFC fans everywhere will be thrilled to now be nine points ahead of last season’s champions.

