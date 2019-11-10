Liverpool star Sadio Mane enjoyed that win over Manchester City today – as you’ll see from the picture below.

This image really is worth a thousand words as Mane gives City manager Pep Guardiola a very satisfied smile after the result, which followed a recent media row between the pair.

Big fan of Sadio Mane's smile to Pep at the end of the game! ?? pic.twitter.com/PZC1TyFX76 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 10, 2019

Guardiola recently singled out Mane as a diver in a post-match interview, but today he had to deal with the Senegal international scoring Liverpool’s decisive third goal to settle the contest at Anfield.

The former Southampton man must have been absolutely loving it, and LFC fans everywhere will be thrilled to now be nine points ahead of last season’s champions.