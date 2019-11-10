Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Lyon forward Memphis Depay and are willing to pay £50 million for him.

The Dutchman has rediscovered his form since joining Lyon. So far, Depay has made 130 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 50 goals while providing 42 assists. Lyon haven’t done very well this season but the 25-year-old has been in sensational form so far, scoring 11 goals and providing an assist in 14 appearances across all competitions. He has also been terrific for the Netherlands lately, amassing six goals and nine assists in the Euro 2020 qualifiers so far.

According to the Mirror, Spurs are interested in signing Depay and are willing to pay £50 million for him. The Dutch international’s addition would undoubtedly bolster a Tottenham attack that already has the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Depay has played in the Premier League previously during his forgettable spell with Manchester United which saw him scoring just seven goals in 53 appearances.

However, he could have a better stint in England this time if he joins Spurs.