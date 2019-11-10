Premier League explain why VAR allowed first two Liverpool goals against Manchester City

Liverpool scored two slightly dubious goals in the first half of today’s game against Manchester City as they raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to strikes from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah.

For the first goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold could be seen appearing to commit a handball inside his own penalty area, but no penalty was given to City as Liverpool went up the other end and scored through Fabinho.

Then for the second goal, Salah looked marginally offside as Andrew Robertson’s cross was played in before he headed home to make it 2-0.

The Premier League, however, have come out to defend the VAR decision-making on both goals, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

They said: “The VAR checked the penalty appeal for handball against Trent Alexander-Arnold and confirmed the on-field decision that it did not meet the considerations for a deliberate handball.

“VAR checked for possible offside, and confirmed that the Salah goal was correct.”

Most fans might not find this too convincing, but Liverpool supporters will just be thrilled to have got a bit of luck in a game they may well have won comfortably anyway due to the nature of their performance.

LFC have a strong recent home record against City and they have undoubtedly been the better team again today.