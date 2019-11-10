Video: Bernardo Silva scores fine consolation vs Liverpool as Man City look to mount seemingly impossible comeback

Bernardo Silva scored a fine consolation goal for Man City today, as Guardiola’s side look to mount a seemingly impossible comeback against the Reds.
With his side 3-0 down, Silva found the net with around 15 minutes to go after a cross from Angelino found the Portuguese international, who fired home at the near post.
Game on at Anfield!
? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League
? Follow #LIVMCI here: https://t.co/tIbipDtyYB
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/uLJBtKrOX6
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2019
City will need to score twice in quick succession from here on out if they’re to come away from Anfield with a result today, something that looks unlikely given how good the Merseyside outfit have been at home this year.
Pictures via Sky Sports