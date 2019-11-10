Video: Frankfurt player sent off as he FLATTENS the opposing manager on the touchline

We occasionally get treated to the managers attempting to fight each other which can be entertaining, but it’s rare to see a player decide to take their frustrations out on the coach.

Frankfurt were headed for defeat against Freiburg as David Abraham ran to collect a ball that had gone out of play. The Frankfurt man was travelling at some speed, but it’s clear he throws his weight into the opposing manager and he absolutely flattens him:

Disgraceful from Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham, shoulder barging Freiburg head coach Christian Streich, sparking a brawl. (? @btsportfootball) pic.twitter.com/6tfdySjv48 — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) November 10, 2019

It’s a pretty cowardly move from the defender as he essentially takes out an unsuspecting old man. Despite that, you can see the manager has some words to say to him as he approaches, and the view that shows his facial reactions as he goes down is pretty priceless.