Menu

Video: Frankfurt player sent off as he FLATTENS the opposing manager on the touchline

Posted by

We occasionally get treated to the managers attempting to fight each other which can be entertaining, but it’s rare to see a player decide to take their frustrations out on the coach.

Frankfurt were headed for defeat against Freiburg as David Abraham ran to collect a ball that had gone out of play. The Frankfurt man was travelling at some speed, but it’s clear he throws his weight into the opposing manager and he absolutely flattens him:

It’s a pretty cowardly move from the defender as he essentially takes out an unsuspecting old man. Despite that, you can see the manager has some words to say to him as he approaches, and the view that shows his facial reactions as he goes down is pretty priceless.

READ MORE: Video: Croatian footballer sent off for chasing and KICKING an escaped CHICKEN during a match

More Stories David Abraham