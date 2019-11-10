Menu

Video: “If I speak I’ll be in trouble” – Bernardo Silva channels his inner Mourinho as he responds to handball question in Man City vs Liverpool

Bernardo Silva briefly turned into Jose Mourinho this evening, after he was asked about a potential handball during Man City’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

In the first half, City were denied a penalty after the ball clearly struck the arm of Alexander-Arnold, however on second viewing, it was clear the ball hit Silva’s hand before it hit the arm of the England international.

Following this, Silva was questioned about the incident by Sky Sports after the game, with the winger issuing the brilliant response of “If I speak, I’ll be in trouble”.

The phrase was made famous by Mourinho after his Chelsea side lost 1-0 to Aston Villa a few years back, with Silva bringing it back to light following his side’s loss at Anfield today.

