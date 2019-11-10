Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho enjoyed the moment to troll ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany in the Sky Sports studio.

During the coverage of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over City at Anfield, Mourinho discussed the title race and gave Kompany a brutal reminder about his club’s lack of Champions League success – a trophy they’ve been desperate to win for some time.

While the Portuguese says there was once a big gulf between the two sides in their previous tussles for the title, this is no longer the case.

Mourinho puts City firmly in their place by saying they are Premier League champions, but Liverpool are European Champions.

