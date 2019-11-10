Video: Lionel Messi’s second amazing free-kick goal for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous area just two minutes into the second-half and Lionel Messi made Celta Vigo pay with a stunning effort.

The Argentinean talisman stepped up to take the free-kick that was in a similar area to where he’d scored with a spectacular free-kick earlier in the game.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner effortlessly curled the ball into the top corner, Celta stopper Ruben Blanco knew exactly what was going to happen but he had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the stunning effort below:

#Messi Scored Two Free Kicks in A Same Match.. And They Compare Him With Some Penaltytard. ? pic.twitter.com/7L4dDHGsqu — Adil ?? (@Addi_Salman) November 10, 2019

this messi freekick is chilled the freekick made ronaldo fans to turn archaeologists??? pic.twitter.com/HGLVE9FwTb — Wizkid first son (@wizkidfirstson) November 9, 2019

Perfect technique.