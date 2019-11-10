Video: Liverpool youngster scores stunning solo effort in U17 World Cup

It used to be that the U17 World Cup would be full of unknown youngsters who would get the chance to burst onto the scene from nowhere.

The rise of video, Football Manager and younger players featuring earlier for their professional sides means we know a lot about these youngsters before they play regularly at senior level. There’s a pretty good chance that most Liverpool fans will know who Ki Jana Hoever is after his goal in the Carabao cup vs MK Dons.

He scored a fantastic effort for the Dutch U17 side at the World Cup this evening:

There’s something brilliant about the solo run and the way he powers the ball into the net. He looks to have a very bright future indeed