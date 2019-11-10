Video: Mohamed Salah ends Raheem Sterling’s career with BRILLIANT turn in Liverpool vs Man City

Mohamed Salah absolutely ended Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan’s career today, after he sold the Man City duo a brilliant turn during their clash against Liverpool.
Having scored to put his side 2-0 up a few minutes earlier, Salah decided to turn on the style at Anfield, as he sent two City players to the shops at the same time.
Sterling dipecundangi Mo Salah.#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/5dsBBBcuNe
— INDONESIAN_LFC (@INDONESIANLFC_) November 10, 2019
Mohamed Salah. pic.twitter.com/6Bst7kGA0n
— 9 (@EnRouteAnfield) November 10, 2019
After cutting in from the right, Salah took on both Sterling and Gundogan, beating them both with one simple turn as he tried to find a third for the Reds.
Like Ronaldinho in his prime, that!
Pictures via BeIN