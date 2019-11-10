Menu

Video: Mohamed Salah scores terrific headed goal as Liverpool take early 2-0 lead vs Man City

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Mohamed Salah scored against Manchester City yet again today, as he headed home early on in the first half to hand Liverpool a 2-0 lead over Guardiola’s side.

Having just gone 1-0 up thanks to a thunderbolt from Fabinho, the home side soon doubled their lead after Salah headed home a brilliant cross from Andy Robertson.

As the ball was swung into the back post, Salah met it firmly, as he headed past Bravo to give his side a commanding lead just 12 minutes into the match.

Title race over already?

