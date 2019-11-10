Video: Pep Guardiola absolutely LOSES IT during Liverpool vs Man City after away side denied penalty for handball

Pep Guardiola was not a happy bunny during Man City vs Liverpool today, after his side were denied a penalty after the ball hit Alexander-Arnold’s hand in the box.

With the scoreline sat at 3-1, the away side called for a penalty after a pass from Sterling struck the hand of Alexander-Arnold, with referee Michael Oliver having none of it.

Pep Guardiola is not happy ? ? Watch live now on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/tIbipDtyYB pic.twitter.com/QBF18Z29mv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2019

Following this decision not to award a spot-kick, Guardiola, and his coaching staff, were sent into uproar, with the Spaniard then taking out his anger at the fourth official, holding up two fingers to indicate how many penalties he feels City should’ve had during the match.

Lots of controversy in today’s game, we have to say…

Pictures via Sky Sports