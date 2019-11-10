Video: Real Madrid ace Kubo scores superb goal for Mallorca vs Villarreal

Real Madrid sensation Takefusa Kubo turned in a sensational performance for loan club Mallorca yesterday, the ace scored and played a key part in every goal.

During the first-half of yesterday’s La Liga clash between Real Mallorca and Villarreal, tricky attacking midfielder Takefusa Kubo was key as his side won two penalties.

The talented youngster rounded off a wonderful performance with a stunning goal on the 52nd minute of the match. The 18-year-old fired the ball into the back of the net from 20 yards out with a lovely finish.

According to The Sun, Madrid snapped up the Japanese sensation for a fee in the region of £1.78m this summer, it’s reported that heated rivals Barcelona are livid after missing out on the ace’s signature.

Take a look at the starlet’s goal below:

Kubo marca su 1er gol con el Mallorca y pone el 3-1 para vencer así al Villarreal. Gran gol el del nipón! pic.twitter.com/BuKULGJ2jI — Tricampeón de Europa (@BlancaVida13) November 10, 2019

Kubo certainly looks like a massive talent for the future, Zinedine Zidane should be keeping a close eye on the ace as he’s shown that he has the talent to break into Madrid’s first-team next season.