Video: Roy Keane slams VAR inconsistency as it distracts from great game between Liverpool and Man City

I’m pretty sure this has been said every week for a while now, but something really needs to be done about VAR. The Premier League’s current approach of sticking their fingers in their ears and pretending there isn’t an issue is no longer acceptable.

It means that the great game this afternoon between Liverpool and Man City is being talked about because of VAR’s contributions to the game and not an entertaining match.

Roy Keane was speaking about this after the game on Sky Sports, and he hits out at the inconsistent nature of it. He’s probably right when he says we will see similar incidents again next week which have different outcomes:

“It is frustrating that we will end up talking about that and not a brilliant game” Roy Keane believes we will see a similar handball given as a penalty next week after Man City were denied one at Anfield More: https://t.co/tIbipDtyYB pic.twitter.com/1XUdJopNPb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2019

It’s not really clear what can happen now. Perhaps we need to tell the refs to actually re-watch the incidents themselves, they seem to be scared of overruling each other so bad calls will continue to stand.

Despite that, it might not be the worst thing if they just get rid of it completely for now..