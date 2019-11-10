Video: Ruben Neves scores set-piece straight off the training ground as Wolves take lead vs Aston Villa

Ruben Neves was on hand to give Wolves the lead against Aston Villa today, as the Portuguese international scored a goal straight off the training ground.

With the score tied at 0-0 edging towards half time, Wolves were awarded a free-kick just outside the area of Tyrone Mings committed a foul.

What. A. Strike ?? Vintage Ruben Neves has Wolves ahead against Aston Villa ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #WOLAVL here: https://t.co/wYjyubWSPj

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/bub80HYSSk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2019

Joao Moutinho took the free-kick, as he laid it off to Neves, who ended up firing into the top corner from just outside the area.

You can tell they’d been practising that on the training pitch!

Pictures via Sky Sports