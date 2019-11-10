Menu

Video: Wilfried Zaha launches FOUL-MOUTHED comeback at Chelsea fans after claims Reece James ‘pocketed’ him in Palace clash

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha launched a foul-mouthed comeback against Chelsea fans yesterday after Blues supporters trolled him by claiming the Ivorian was pocketed by Reece James.

Chelsea beat Palace 2-0 at Stamford Bridge yesterday, with Zaha having a game to forget, as he was dealt a torrid time by Blues right-back James, who was immense.

Following this, Zaha was trolled on the streets of Chelsea by Blues fans who claimed James pocketed the Eagles star on Saturday afternoon.

Zaha responded to these claims by launching a swear-filled comeback at the Chelsea supporters before winding down his window and driving off.

2019 and we’ve still got people out here making ‘mum’ jokes…

