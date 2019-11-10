Video: ‘You never called me to say thanks!’ – Mourinho jokes with Kompany over Man City’s 2014 Premier League title win

Jose Mourinho bantered off Vincent Kompany by claiming that the former Man City man never thanked him after his old side’s 2014 Premier League title win.

City beat Liverpool to the league in 2014 to claim their second-ever PL title, a campaign in which the Reds seriously bottled the league towards the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho to Vincent Kompany ?"When I gave you the title by beating Liverpool you never called me to say thank you" ? pic.twitter.com/vEFXVx3GIq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 10, 2019

Liverpool drew 3-3 to Crystal Palace to scupper any chances they had of claiming their first ever PL title, however before that, they were ousted by a Mourinho masterclass at Anfield, a game in which his old side Chelsea won 2-0.

And five years on from this, it seems Mourinho still hasn’t forgotten Kompany’s lack of gratitude that he showed back then!

Pictures via Sky Sports