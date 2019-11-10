Arsenal legend Ian Wright is of the opinion that the club should make the tough decision of sacking Unai Emery following their defeat to Leicester City yesterday.

The Gunners’ winless run continued as they lost 2-0 to the Foxes at the King Power Stadium thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison. Arsenal have gone down to sixth position in the Premier League table and are at least eight points behind the top four.

SEE MORE: ‘We need time’ – Unai Emery speaks after Arsenal’s defeat to Leicester

Wright wrote on Twitter that things are not getting better and the club needs to make the hard choice which is letting go of Emery. The former Arsenal striker wrote: “1 shot on target tonight!! 2 wins in 10 in the league. No definitive style or plan. Negative goal difference. No improvement in the defence. Not creating anything. Why would Laca or Auba renew? Can’t blame them! We have to make the tough decision Arsenal! It’s not getting better!”

1 shot on target tonight!! 2 wins in 10 in the league. No definitive style or plan. Negative goal difference. No improvement in the defence. Not creating anything. Why would Laca or Auba renew? Can’t blame them! We have to make the tough decision Arsenal! It’s not getting better! pic.twitter.com/YYUYyOeUqu — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) November 9, 2019

Arsenal’s results have been very dismal lately and if this continues, then reaching the top four of the Premier League will be near impossible for them. Emery’s job is in jeopardy and there’s a chance he might be dismissed before 2020 if things don’t improve.

Arsenal’s next match is against Southampton on the 23rd.