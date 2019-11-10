‘Why does he keep starting’ – These Manchester United fans react to lineup for ‘must-win’ Brighton clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made just one change to the Manchester United side that lost against Bournemouth last weekend, promising youngster Brandon Williams starts at left-back.

United are coming off of a 3-0 win against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday night. Star attackers Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all got themselves on the scoresheet.

Highly-rated youngsters James Garner and Greenwood have both been named on the bench for this afternoon’s clash at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Williams can show the same spark that he’s shown in the Europa League against solid opposition in Brighton.

Graham Potter’s men have won three of their last four league games, they certainly won’t be pushovers today.

Check out the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the teamsheet:

Must win game. Come on UNITED ? — TJ (@UtdTalha) November 10, 2019

What has Andreas done to justify starting over Mata? — Cathal (@MG26i) November 10, 2019

Hopefully Andreas can get his 7th united goal contributions in 6 years today whilst mata who’s looked decent when he’s played sits on the bench — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) November 10, 2019

WHY DOES ANDREAS CONTINUE TO START ????? — Peter S (@FPLPilot) November 10, 2019

Andreas Pereira after his last performance?? — J??.?? (@JayUtd17) November 10, 2019

Oh why oh why does Pereira keep starting?? — SimplyPogba (@wintermeth) November 10, 2019

Mata>Andreas for a Team like Brighton for me… We need to create… Rest of the team is good — Amit Mukherjee (@AmitMukherjee87) November 10, 2019

PLEASE WIN — Younis Arshad (@YounisArshad7) November 10, 2019

Andreas stealing a living at United — Suraj (@MeisterSuraj) November 10, 2019

Should’ve played Mata for Andreas.! Rest is fine.! — Ravi Shah (@RaviKarmaShah) November 10, 2019

As much as some United fans would love to see Mata starting today’s clash, the playmaker is approaching the end of his career and he wouldn’t be as sharp if he was to start his second game in four days.

United are sitting 14th in the league ahead of this afternoon’s clash, a victory could see the Red Devils realistically move into 7th place – keeping their hopes of challenging for a top six place alive.

Taking a win into the international break will give Solskjaer’s side some much-needed momentum. The Red Devils still look no closer to re-establishing themselves as one of England’s top team after years of mediocrity.