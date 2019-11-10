Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the signature of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha in a potential £70million transfer.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of the stand-out performers from a club outside the big six in the Premier League in recent times and looks like he could be a fine addition for a bigger team.

Man Utd could undoubtedly do with Zaha’s pace and creativity in their side after a rather flat start to the 2019/20 season, with attack looking one of the weakest areas of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Zaha did notably flop at United earlier in his career, but the Sun now link him with a potential move back for around £70m as the Red Devils seem to justifiably feel he’s improved and matured since his first failed spell at Old Trafford.

On his day, Zaha is a nightmare for defenders to deal with, and he looks a player who could really get the crowd on their feet at the Theatre of Dreams.

MUFC have lacked real spark in the final third for some time now, particularly with the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

While neither of those players were exactly on top form for United before they left, failing to replace them certainly looks a mistake that needs addressing this January.

It remains to be seen, however, if Zaha himself might be keen on returning to a club where he previously struggled for opportunities before quickly being offloaded.