Aubameyang reacts angrily and slams ‘b*******’ claims in media of Arsenal troubles amid ties with AFTV

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit out at recent reports in his latest Instagram stories post after speculation has been rife.

As noted by the Daily Mail, via the Athletic, it had been suggested that the recently appointed Gunners captain had irritated some of his teammates due to his close ties with AFTV.

Given their tendency to heavily criticise managers and players on their platform, it could be seen as quite a controversial link, and something that isn’t approved of by all in the Arsenal dressing room.

However, as seen in the image below taken from his Instagram stories, the Gabon international has slammed the reports and criticism of his relationships, as he has insisted that he can talk to whoever he wants.

With the addition of a starred-out expletive, the Arsenal ace gets his message across pretty clearly, but it’s surely another unwanted distraction for the Gunners as they continue to falter on the pitch.

With Granit Xhaka being stripped of the captaincy this month after his spat with the fans, the last thing that the north London giants need now is for further debate over his successor.

It comes at a time when their defeat to Leicester City at the weekend leaves them with major question marks to answer as they slip further adrift of Champions League qualification, and so time will tell whether or not this will be quickly brushed under the carpet or will blight his own spell as captain moving forward.

Evidently, Aubameyang is keen to make it clear that the report above isn’t accurate, but then goes on to suggest that he can talk to whoever he wants and isn’t worried what other people think. That in turn doesn’t really clear up the situation, and so it remains to be seen how things develop if Arsenal’s problems continue.