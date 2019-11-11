Menu

Video: Arsenal fan approaches MISERABLE Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for chat after Leicester defeat

An Arsenal fan approached Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at the weekend.

And it’s fair to say the Gabon international looked pretty miserable with life after yet another big setback for the Gunners.

Leicester won 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, meaning Arsenal are now on a run of just one win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Aubameyang has been a key performer for AFC this season, but even he hasn’t been able to help the team out of its current rut.

This video above shows it’s clearly getting to him…

