Bad news for Manchester United as key midfielder ruled out for four weeks with injury

It seems like every time Manchester United start to make some progress they get hit with a sudden knock back. This season has seen a lot of their players pick up injuries and Scott McTominay looks set to be the latest player ruled out for an extended period.

He’s been vitally important to the team this season, especially with Paul Pogba being ruled out for a long time and the form of Jesse Lingard and Fred being awful. He might not be a particularly silky or skillful player, but he’s the beating heart of the midfield who drives the team on and leads through example.

It didn’t look great when he was forced off through injury against Brighton on Sunday, and the diagnosis isn’t good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to a report from The Metro, his ankle is badly injured and he’s been ruled out for at least four weeks. The slight silver lining comes in the form of the international break. It means he won’t miss a game this weekend and Scotland have been so dreadful that this round of fixtures is literally pointless so he can purely focus on trying to recover.

There’s no immediate sign of Paul Pogba being able to return to action in the next couple of weeks so there’s a chance for someone to step up and show they deserve a first team spot. Fred may be the obvious choice to replace him, but it’s also possible to see James Garner or Nemanja Matic being drafted in and given a chance.

It still seems unlikely that McTominay’s injury would be seen as a huge blow to Man United, but it shows just how far he’s come with his performances this season.