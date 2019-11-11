Barcelona are continuing to be linked with a swoop for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as they look to add more quality young talent to their squad.

The 17-year-old has now made 23 appearances for the French outfit despite his age, as he has seemingly become a regular in the line-up in Ligue 1 this season.

In turn, it appears as though his performances have attracted attention from elsewhere, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that L’Equipe have reiterated that Barcelona are monitoring him, a month after they first reported that he was on their transfer radar.

It certainly won’t be cheap to prise him away from France though, as the report goes on to add that Camavinga is valued at €40m by Rennes, and so time will tell whether or not Barcelona are willing to splash out on another highly-rated youngster.

Given their signings of the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Jean-Clair Todibo and others in recent transfer windows, it does appear as though the Catalan giants are making a serious effort to buy with a long-term vision in mind.

Perhaps replacing stalwarts still in the squad or just finding long-term solutions in key positions across the line-up, Barcelona are adding players with their entire careers still ahead of them and so Camavinga could be the latest in the line to do so.

Nevertheless, given that touted €40m price-tag, they may well need to see more of him between now and the end of the season to be entirely convinced he’s the right signing to bolster their midfield moving forward, if he can prove to be a consistently influential presence for Rennes.