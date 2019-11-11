Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reportedly contacted Real Madrid about sealing a transfer to the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, the £47million-rated Portugal international is eager for Sporting to sell him and he believes he could get a move to Real this January as he’s willing to try and force through a move.

It remains to be seen if Fernandes will get the move he wants, but it seems only a matter of time before a big club comes in for him after his dazzling form in his native Portugal.

A report from A Bola recently linked Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham with an interest in Fernandes, and the 25-year-old does seem like he’d be a particularly fine signing for the Red Devils.

United need more quality in midfield after a slow start to the season, with Paul Pogba’s injury leaving them a little starved of creativity in that department.

Some would argue Pogba hasn’t really been good enough when he’s been fit anyway, with Fernandes a potential upgrade in that area of the pitch if he did join.

Don Balon, however, suggest Real Madrid now seem to be leading the chase for the player’s signature, so Man Utd may need to get a move on and step up their previously reported interest.