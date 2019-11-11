Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on Metz forward Habib Diallo, but they’re not the only Premier League side said to be impressed by him.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, bagging eight goals in 13 games for the Ligue 1 outfit which in turn appears to have caught the eye of several Premier League sides.

SEE MORE: Chelsea coach laughs off criticism from former Blues manager Jose Mourinho

According to Team Talk, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a number of clubs who are said to have scouted him in recent weeks, with Watford and Norwich City also mentioned.

Further, it’s added that there is interest from Leicester City and Newcastle Utd too, and so the Metz star must be doing something right to have created a queue of English sides monitoring his progress.

The report goes on to suggest that a bid of around £10m could prise him away from Metz, but time will tell whether or not interest from the clubs noted above results in a tangible offer being made.

Diallo has 65 goals in 177 appearances as a professional, but it’s over the past 12 months where he has shown a serious improvement in his game and has found his feet with Metz.

Whether it’s enough to earn him a big move to the Premier League remains to be seen, but the report above would suggest that the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester could all be in the market for attacking reinforcements next year as they continue to try and battle it out for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea will of course have to get their transfer ban overturned to allow them to sign any player in January, and so time will tell if that proves to be costly and removes them from the equation for Diallo when making a potential decision on his future.