Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has responded to comments made by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho about Frank Lampard’s side.

The Portuguese tactician, who remains out of work since leaving Manchester United midway through last season, is perhaps not the hero at Stamford Bridge that he once was.

Despite two spells with Chelsea, Mourinho left under something of a cloud after a disastrous start to the 2015/16 season, before going on to manage their rivals Man Utd.

Now doing occasional punditry work with Sky Sports, Mourinho expressed his concerns with Chelsea this season despite their recent improvement under Lampard.

Jose is still worried ??? https://t.co/gsPJYyyXKe — Jody Morris (@morriskid) November 11, 2019

In a video quote-tweeted by Morris, Mourinho said he worries for the west Londoners due to their poor record in big games so far this season, but it seems his comments weren’t taken too seriously.

Morris responded by clearly mocking Mourinho’s words, tweeting: “Jose is still worried” followed by three laughing emojis.

Chelsea fans will be happy to see this positivity from inside the club, even if their former boss remains a doubter.