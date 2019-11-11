Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be in big trouble after storming off in Juventus’ game against AC Milan.

It is not entirely clear if the Portugal international left the stadium straight away, but pundit Antonio Cassano has explained that he nearly got in trouble for that himself as a player.

Discussing the Ronaldo incident, he said: “You can’t leave the stadium because there is an anti-doping control.

“I had to go back to the stadium urgently to avoid a two-year ban.”

If Ronaldo were to be banned from football for two years that would be a huge story, and quite possibly the end of his career as he’ll soon be turning 35.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been one of the all-time greats of the game and it would be sad to see him ruled out for such a lengthy period.

Still, rules are rules and must be the same for everyone, so hopefully Ronaldo didn’t evade the anti-doping tests after Juve’s match.

The forward was surprisingly subbed off by manager Maurizio Sarri and did not look at all happy about it.