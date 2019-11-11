Manchester United are reportedly lining up a £36million bid to seal the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international looks increasingly likely to leave Spurs if a decent offer comes in for him this January, with the club already working on potential replacements for him in attacking midfield.

Eriksen has long been linked with Man Utd and it now seems the Red Devils are firming up their interest by getting together a formal offer.

The former Ajax playmaker looks ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needs, and has been linked with the club alongside other top attacking players like James Maddison and Jadon Sancho.

One imagines there could still be room for those two as well in the near future, though it’s been claimed Maddison will most likely not be on the move in January.

This means Eriksen makes sense as a more immediate priority to strengthen a problem position for United.

Fans will hope £36m can persuade Tottenham to let the 27-year-old go in the middle of the season, but they’re not in a strong negotiating position as he is currently on course to leave on a free transfer next summer anyway.