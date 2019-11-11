Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs in the running for the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland after his sensational form this season.

The exciting young Norway international has been one of Europe’s most prolific scorers this term and has been strongly linked as a top transfer target for Man Utd in recent times.

Haaland has already scored six hat tricks this season after another treble over the weekend, and it’s hard to imagine an elite side won’t snap him up sooner or later.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are now being talked up as one of those in the running, which would be bad news for their bitter rivals United.

The Reds would obviously be the more tempting option for a top young player right now, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also probably needs him more.

Haaland looks like he’d be a major upgrade on the slightly inconsistent Marcus Rashford up front, or at the very least give Solskjaer more depth in that position after he failed to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez after their departures in the summer.

Liverpool already have Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino up front, and the signing of Haaland could make their strike-force close to unstoppable.

Don Balon also links big names like Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona as admirers of the 19-year-old, so he may well not end up in the Premier League at all.