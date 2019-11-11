Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp was all praise for club captain Jordan Henderson following yesterday’s match against Manchester City.

The Reds produced a fine performance in what was their biggest challenge of the season yet. Goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane saw Liverpool go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Henderson gave a fine performance in his 250th Premier League appearance. The England international’s moment of the match came in the 51st minute when he provided a magnificent cross for Mane’s goal. Redknapp hailed the Liverpool captain for his performance saying that he made that delivery look very easy.

In his column for the Daily Mail, the Reds legend wrote: “It feels as if the force is with Liverpool, and the player I am most pleased for is their captain, Jordan Henderson. Manchester City’s Claudio Bravo did not know whether to come or go. In the end, City’s stand-in goalkeeper wound up under Henderson’s cross, and Sadio Mane applied the finishing touch with his head. Job done.

“Henderson made that ball look easy, and it came two weeks after he scored a vital equaliser in their 2-1 win over Tottenham. The England midfielder was always going to have difficulty in winning everyone over, because he is not Steven Gerrard. But Liverpool’s current skipper, who led them to victory in the Champions League last season, is performing brilliantly for his team. He answers every question asked of him.

“With the way Jurgen Klopp sets up his side, Liverpool cannot afford to have any passengers in their midfield. They cannot have a luxury player in there because then it wouldn’t work. But every man in the centre of that pitch pulled his weight on Sunday, Henderson included. His work ethic was outstanding. Not for the first time, he stood up and did his job, taking his club a step closer to their first title for 30 years.”

Henderson has often received a lot of stick for not being too creative but the fact is that he has become a key player for this Liverpool squad not only because of his character but also because he links up pretty well with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah on the right side of the pitch. His crosses have been pretty effective and yesterday’s assist simply justifies this.

Henderson will now join the England squad for their remaining Euro qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.