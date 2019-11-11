Paul Merson believes that Unai Emery is set to stick around at Arsenal and is in no immediate danger of losing his job despite the club’s recent troubles.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Spanish tactician received the public backing of the Arsenal hierarchy on Monday as pressure mounts, but it came with a warning over results needing to improve.

In turn, there is bound to be plenty of speculation over his future, but Merson believes that after such a statement was made, there is no intention from the Gunners hierarchy to change manager.

As seen in the video below, he believes that’s because Arsenal had the ideal opportunity to make a managerial change right now over the international break ahead of a favourable run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

Instead, by backing Emery publicly, they will give him a string of winnable games and that in turn could help him secure his position as Arsenal boss.

Time will tell if that happens or if the north London giants continue to stumble, but Merson went on to add that he also thinks Emery is “very fortunate”, as he doesn’t see any improvements defensively under the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss and even questioned the quality of the side’s attacking play too.